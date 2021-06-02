Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on FRRVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS FRRVY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. 12,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.90. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

