Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.25. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

