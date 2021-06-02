Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires New Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of USCR opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $974.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $369,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.