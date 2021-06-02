Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 160 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 116.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM opened at $170.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

