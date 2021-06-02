Fifth Third Bancorp Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $25,775,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after buying an additional 92,652 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $3,830,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,655,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 395,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after buying an additional 30,388 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.41 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

