Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,100 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after buying an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,644,000 after buying an additional 61,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,784,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $135.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.88.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BYND. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

