Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,406 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,120,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,880,000 after buying an additional 2,795,230 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,644,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.96. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

