Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 63 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $168.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.76. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.25.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

