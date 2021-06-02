Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE CIM opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

