Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.10% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,102.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 84,322 shares during the period. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

FTLS stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79.

