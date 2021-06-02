Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,034 Shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNMC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter.

RNMC opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.66.

