Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,201 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.84. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

