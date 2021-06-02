Financial Comparison: Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) & Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Yamana Gold 12.97% 6.93% 4.18%

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Yamana Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million N/A N/A Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 3.31 $203.60 million $0.32 16.72

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and Yamana Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Yamana Gold 0 4 8 0 2.67

Yamana Gold has a consensus price target of $7.77, indicating a potential upside of 45.23%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Perpetua Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

