Financial Review: SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) versus CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SI-BONE and CVR Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $73.39 million 13.88 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -20.69 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE.

Volatility and Risk

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SI-BONE and CVR Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

SI-BONE presently has a consensus price target of $38.43, indicating a potential upside of 23.80%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -56.06% -31.92% -22.95% CVR Medical N/A N/A -17.07%

Summary

SI-BONE beats CVR Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

