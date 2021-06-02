Financial Survey: AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) versus GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AllianceBernstein and GCM Grosvenor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $3.71 billion 1.20 $279.38 million $2.91 15.51 GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 5.08 $4.05 million $0.49 23.88

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. AllianceBernstein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCM Grosvenor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 7.76% 19.31% 19.28% GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37%

Risk and Volatility

AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. AllianceBernstein pays out 111.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GCM Grosvenor pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AllianceBernstein and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 5 2 0 2.29 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus price target of $37.71, suggesting a potential downside of 16.43%. GCM Grosvenor has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul.

