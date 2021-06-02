Financial Survey: Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) & Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.62% -105.06% Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Cullinan Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,026.13%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus price target of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 67.53%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Cullinan Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -1.10 Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A -$51.80 million ($5.48) -5.31

Cullinan Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Cullinan Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

