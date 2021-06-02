Firo (FIRO) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.55 or 0.00019905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $90.10 million and $2.80 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,951.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,768.56 or 0.07294915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $705.10 or 0.01857872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.99 or 0.00492698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00182936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.36 or 0.00754522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.00470713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.00422663 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,927,176 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

