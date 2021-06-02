First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Murray Hamilton Edwards Acquires 29,765 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. 384,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,161. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.33. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,591,000 after buying an additional 164,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

