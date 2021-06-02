First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend by 48.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.56.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFNW shares. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

