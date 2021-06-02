First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FFNW. DA Davidson raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of FFNW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $141.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

