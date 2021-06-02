First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,995 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of First Hawaiian worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 398,344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

FHB stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

