First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $232.29

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.29 and traded as high as $237.75. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $237.50, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.29. The company has a market cap of $752.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $12.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.