First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,331 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Solar worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 102.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after purchasing an additional 260,694 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,503. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

