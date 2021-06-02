First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 24,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

FDL stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

