FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

LON:FGP traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 82.30 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,527. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

