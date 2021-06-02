Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $3,717,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSR opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

