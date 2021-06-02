Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.64

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 1030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 0.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 116,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $954,864.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 1,094.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 171,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 156,872 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Five Point by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Five Point by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Point by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

