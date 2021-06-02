Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FLUX. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FLUX opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.74. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 2,810 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $30,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,396 shares of company stock valued at $393,797. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

