Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.20

Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Foresight 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FTF stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.09 million and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.60. Foresight 4 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology and healthcare sectors. It typically invests in United Kingdom. The trust invests in a range of securities including, but not limited to, ordinary and preference shares, loan stock, convertible securities, and fixed-interest securities as well as cash.

