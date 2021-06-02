Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.20

Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Foresight 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of FTF stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.09 million and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.60. Foresight 4 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.50 ($0.76).
Foresight 4 VCT Company Profile
