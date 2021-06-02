Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.20. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

