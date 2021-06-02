Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

