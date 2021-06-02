Forsta AP Fonden Has $15.31 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $215.87 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.28. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,032 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,144. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.