Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC opened at $281.44 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.