Forsta AP Fonden Sells 8,800 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

