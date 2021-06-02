Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in May

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,373,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 1,084,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 264.1 days.

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

