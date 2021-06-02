Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $182.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.91.

Several analysts have commented on FTNT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $111,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.69. 6,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.14. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

