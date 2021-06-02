Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,820. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

