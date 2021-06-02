Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 51.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fortive by 23.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Fortive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 100.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

