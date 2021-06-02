Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 285,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,915. FOX has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

