Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.38. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.5164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

