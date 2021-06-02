Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.370-1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 million, a P/E ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.