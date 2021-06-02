FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

FSKR opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

