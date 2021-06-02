FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Shares Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

