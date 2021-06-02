Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

FULC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $111,729.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,992.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 556,199 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 648.4% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 121,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 105,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FULC opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $285.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.87. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

