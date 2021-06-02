FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 112,111 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FutureFuel by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in FutureFuel by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FutureFuel stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

