FY2021 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Boosted by William Blair

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $88.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $79.15. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2022 earnings at $20.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $21.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $90.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AZO. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,519.89.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,410.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,453.76. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

