FY2021 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will earn $9.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $123.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.39. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

