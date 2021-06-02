FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Issued By Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $11.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

WSM opened at $170.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.68. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.