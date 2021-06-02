Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post sales of $19.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.40 million. Gaia posted sales of $16.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $80.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.51 million to $80.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $94.89 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $96.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GAIA. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

In related news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,012 shares of company stock worth $130,832 over the last ninety days. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gaia by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $240.78 million, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.66.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.