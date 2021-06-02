GateToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $374.52 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.72 or 0.00012598 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $374.52 million and $16.53 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00081648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.02 or 0.01042709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,641.85 or 0.09711566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00052676 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,274,404 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

